Jury awards woman $4 million after sponge left in her abdomen following surgery

A jury awarded $4 million in Arizona Superior Court on Wednesday to a woman who had a laparotomy sponge left inside of her abdomen during a c-section procedure at Banner University Medical Center, according to court documents and a press release issued by The Mercaldo Law Firm.

The law firm, which represented the woman, said in the release that the sponge led to severe complications and prolonged suffering.

“Our client courageously pursued justice, seeking accountability for both physical injuries and emotional distress caused by this preventable error,” the press release said. “The legal team at Mercaldo Law Firm meticulously presented the evidence, demonstrating the clear negligence of the medical staff involved in the procedure and the full extent of the injuries they caused.”

The trial lasted five days, according to court documents.