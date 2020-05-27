Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Judge to mull whether Arizona must reveal nursing home data

items.[0].image.alt
84611044_1395231691816_3504114_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-27 16:52:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments over whether Arizona must publicly reveal the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents of nursing homes.

Wednesday afternoon's hearing comes after the state refused requests from news organizations to make that information public.

Lawyers for the state maintain the information is confidential under several laws.

The news organizations say the records would help the public evaluate nursing home safety.

A few nursing homes have confirmed to news organizations the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents even though the state isn't providing the information.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.