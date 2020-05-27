Judge to mull whether Arizona must reveal nursing home data

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments over whether Arizona must publicly reveal the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents of nursing homes.

Wednesday afternoon's hearing comes after the state refused requests from news organizations to make that information public.

Lawyers for the state maintain the information is confidential under several laws.

The news organizations say the records would help the public evaluate nursing home safety.

A few nursing homes have confirmed to news organizations the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents even though the state isn't providing the information.