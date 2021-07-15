Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Judge to hear bid to extradite driving school owner to Iraq

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Morrissey concluded Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri is at risk of fleeing and poses a danger to the community.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 10:29:30-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge will hold a hearing Thursday over whether to sign off on a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on murder charges.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri is charged in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Ahmed is an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015. Ahmed has denied involvement in the killings and being a member of a terror group.

His lawyer said Ahmed would likely face execution if he were forced back to Iraq.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!