Judge rejects 1 of many challenges to new education tax

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-14 15:09:12-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected one of several constitutional challenges to a new voter-approved tax on the wealthy to fund education.

But he put off deciding on several other legal arguments brought by opponents of Proposition 208. The judge said Thursday that he ruled against an argument that the measure limited the Legislature’s authority to adjust school funding because the section only applied to schools themselves.

That provision says school districts must use the money provided by the tax to boost teacher and support staff pay and can’t use it to replace other funding.

