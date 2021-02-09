Menu

Judge refuses to block Arizona's new education tax

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 09, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is refusing to temporarily block a new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizonans designed to boost school funding.

The Tuesday ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah Jr. says the Republican lawmakers and others who sued have not shown they are likely to win their argument that the new law is unconstitutional. The challengers include the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature.

The judge rejected three separate constitutional challenge brought by opponents of Proposition 208. He rejected another constitutional challenge last month. The case could now head to a full trial, but that could take years.

