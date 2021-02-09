Judge refuses to block Arizona's new education tax

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is refusing to temporarily block a new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizonans designed to boost school funding.

The Tuesday ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah Jr. says the Republican lawmakers and others who sued have not shown they are likely to win their argument that the new law is unconstitutional. The challengers include the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature.

The judge rejected three separate constitutional challenge brought by opponents of Proposition 208. He rejected another constitutional challenge last month. The case could now head to a full trial, but that could take years.

