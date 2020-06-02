Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Judge nixes plea deal for man who blocked Hoover Dam bridge

items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 12:51:55-04

PHOENIX (The Arizona Republic) — An Arizona judge has rejected a plea deal for a man who used a homemade armored vehicle to block a highway bridge near the Hoover Dam in 2018.

Mohave County Judge Billy Sipe called the deal that would have given Matthew Wright less than 10 years in prison too lenient. Wright is from Henderson, Nevada, and pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat and two other felony crimes in February. Wright had faced a potential life sentence.

He surrendered to authorities on the Arizona side of the bridge after a 90-minute barricade situation that halted traffic on the main highway between Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.