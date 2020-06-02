Judge nixes plea deal for man who blocked Hoover Dam bridge

PHOENIX (The Arizona Republic) — An Arizona judge has rejected a plea deal for a man who used a homemade armored vehicle to block a highway bridge near the Hoover Dam in 2018.

Mohave County Judge Billy Sipe called the deal that would have given Matthew Wright less than 10 years in prison too lenient. Wright is from Henderson, Nevada, and pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat and two other felony crimes in February. Wright had faced a potential life sentence.

He surrendered to authorities on the Arizona side of the bridge after a 90-minute barricade situation that halted traffic on the main highway between Las Vegas and Phoenix.

