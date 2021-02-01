Menu

Judge: Man charged in courthouse shooting unfit for trial

Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona judge has concluded that a man accused of opening fire on a security officer in September outside a federal courthouse in Phoenix is mentally unfit and cannot stand trial.

James Lee Carr will now be sent to a medical facility for up to four months to determine whether there’s a substantial probability that he can attain the psychological capacity needed for his case to continue. Magistrate Judge Maria Aguilera said Carr appeared during a hearing Thursday to whisper to someone, even though no one was there.

Carr's lawyer had previously said his client was experiencing hallucinations. Carr has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

