Judge: Lake, Finchem election lawsuit is 'baseless'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors filed for Motion of Sanctions, which Judge John J. Tuchi granted, towards Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

Indicating their lawsuit against Maricopa County over election results is frivolous, he ruled to sanction their attorneys for "baseless filings."

"To sanction Plaintiffs' counsel here is not to let Plaintiffs off the hook," Tuchi said. "It is to penalize specific attorney conduct with the broader goal of deterring similarly baseless filings initiated by anyone, whether an attorney or not."

During the 2022 midterm elections, candidates Lake and Finchem made claims about voting machines not being adequate enough, as well as saying Arizonans don't vote by hand on paper ballots.