Judge imposes new guidelines for release of Sophia Richter

TUCSON, Ariz. - A judge has reduced bail for Sophia Richter and has imposed new guidelines if she posts bond.

After a hearing that took place Monday, where all three of her daughters testified on behalf of their mother, the following conditions were put in place; Richter must live with her mother and she must check in with pretrial services three times a week.

In addition, contact with two of the now-adult victims/children is permitted at their discretion.

The Office of Children's Counsel was appointed for the still minor. They will be tasked with informing the court if it's in the minor's best interest to have contact with Richter.

A jury found Stepfather Fernando Richter and mother Sophia guilty of child abuse in 2016.

A status conference is set for November 19.

