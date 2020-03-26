Menu

Judge grants Senate new trial on discrimination claim

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a new trial in the case of a former Arizona Senate policy adviser who complained of discrimination based on race and sex after allegedly being paid less than her colleagues.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes acknowledged that a jury concluded the Senate had retaliated against Talonya Adams after she was fired in 2015.

But Rayes granted a new trial after Senate lawyers argued Adams never complained about discrimination. Adams is an African American woman. A hearing is scheduled for April to decide how to proceed.

