Judge dismisses felony charge against former Mesa policeman

PHOENIX (AP) — An aggravated assault charge against a former Mesa police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man outside a bar while trying to make an arrest has been dismissed.

The Arizona Republic reports a judge dismissed the felony charge against Nathan Chisler, who was charged in June and fired from the police force shortly afterward. The shooting occurred in December 2019 after police responded to reports of drunk and disorderly patrons at a Mesa bar.

In a preliminary hearing last Friday, the Republic reported that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Patricia Ann Starr agreed with the defense and dismissed the felony count against Chisler. Starr says the prosecution didn’t present sufficient evidence to establish probable cause.

