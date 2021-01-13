Judge: Arizona Senate, Maricopa County need to settle fight

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is refusing to order Maricopa County to immediately turn over a raft of election data and copies of all mail-in ballots from November’s election to Republicans who control the Arizona Senate. Instead, he's imploring the two sides to settle their bitter dispute.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason said during a Wednesday hearing that it would be far better for the citizens of Arizona if the county and Senate Republicans reached a deal. The Senate ought the material in the wake of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state’s presidential race. Some Republicans have made unsupported claims Biden's win was fraudulent.

