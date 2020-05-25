JTED creates new drone program for fall

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new JTED program is hoping to create the new drone pilots in our community.

Pima County JTED has created a new air transportation FAA drone operator program starting this fall.

"Students are just going to be learning the basics about aviation, FAA regulation, the rules about flying, where you can fly your drones, where you can’t fly your drones," Director of Career and Educational Services with JTED Stacey Rich said.

This program includes instruction in principles of aircraft design and performance, aircraft flight systems and controls, flight crew operations and procedures, radio communications, navigation procedures and systems, airways safety and traffic regulations, and governmental rules and regulations pertaining to piloting aircraft.

Rich said the goal would be to have the students pick to either go the mechanical or pilot route with aviation.

She plans to work with local companies like Darling Geomatics to teach the students real world experiences.

"Experience commercial drone pilots are in short supply, especially in surveying, mapping and inspection fields," CEO of Darling Geomatics Mary Darling said. "JTED is perfectly poised to help companies like ours to develop the skills necessary to become pilots."

The classes will be at JTED's newest innovation high school on 3300 S. Park Ave.

All Pima County High School students 10-12 grade are eligible to apply.