JTED cosmetology program saves students money for certifications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima JTED cosmetology program saves students anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 on beauty school.

Students in the program are in the salon learning five days a week, but the payoff is a free certification and extra job opportunities.

"The possibilities are endless," Suzanne Youngquist, one of the instructors said. "It's a multibillion-dollar business."

The students start by practicing on mannequins and each other, but eventually have clients come in. The students get to run the entire salon.

"The students do it all," Youngquist said. "It's a student run enterprise. Its great!"

The students say that while it is a large time commitment, it is worthwhile.

"If you are considering it, do it," Grace Neumiller said. "It's so worth it."

If you are interested in getting involved with the program, click here for more information.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

