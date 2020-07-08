Menu

John Legend tweets about Pima County Attorney race

Musician voices support for Laura Conover
<p>In this March 17, 2016, file photo, John Legend performs during the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Legend will perform the national anthem for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, June 2, 2016. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)</p>
TUCSON, Ariz. — Singer, songwriter and musician John Legend is making his voice heard on the race for Pima County Attorney.

In several tweets Wednesday, Legend listed candidates for prosecutor offices around the country that he is following, and the candidates he thinks are right for the job.

In Pima County, Legend says he supports Laura Conover as the top prosecutor, saying she "will focus prosecution resources on the most serious cases as Pima County District Attorney, while redirecting those in need to the right services rather than jailing them."

Conover is running for the office against Jonathon Mosher and Mark Diebolt, both prosecutors in the Pima County Attorney's Office.

