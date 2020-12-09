Job outlook in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — The job market in December, typically, has a lot of openings for seasonal work in retail or groceries, but this year is no different.

Pima County One Stop says there are many open positions in the retail and grocery industries.

Also in high demand, warehouse workers and delivery drivers for places like Amazon or FedEx. IT and health care jobs continue to be in high-demand because of the pandemic.

While the job outlook may be similar to years past where employees want to work looks a bit different.

Program Manager Michael Gates said "Of course we see that in there no doubt about it we get people that seek our services that's one of the first things that they say is boy I'd like to find a job working remotely and there are those out there. There are employers that have shifted to that obviously not in retail, but there are employers out there that do have specific working from home remote working opportunities."

He added that food service and hospitality are the both the highest sectors of occupation types in Tucson.