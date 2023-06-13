Job fair taking place today at the DoubleTree Reid Park

A job fair is set to take place Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way.

Some of the companies in attendance will be Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, GEICO, Pima Community College, Serrato Corporation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Fry's Food Stores, Royal Automotive Group, Department of Economic Security and State of Arizona Veteran Services.

Hundreds of jobs will be on the table, according to

Jobertising.com, the employment advertising agency hosting the fair.

Attendance is free. You can RSVP for free online through jobertising.com.