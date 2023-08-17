Watch Now
Job fair helping the formerly incarcerated find stability through work returns to Tucson

Second Chance Tucson's Re-entry Job Fair Thursday, Aug. 17
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 15:06:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today, Second Chance Tucson is holding its Re-Entry Job Fair, hoping to help formerly incarcerated people find stability through employment.

That's from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center Grand Lobby and Ballroom, 260 S. Church Ave.

Around 35 community organizations and 25 employers are expected to attend — all of which having expressed interest in hiring formerly incarcerated people.

Second Chance Tucson says around 300 people usually attend the job fair each year. And this year will be the first in-person fair since the pandemic.

Second Chance Tucson is a coalition of non-profit, faith-based, governmental, law enforcement agencies, and employers, founded in 2014 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Pyle and former Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.

