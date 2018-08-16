Jimmy John's offering $1 sandwiches during UA move-in

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jimmy John's is offering $1 sandwiches to students moving into the University of Arizona this week.

The offer is valid on Saturday, August 18, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the campus location (749 N. Park Avenue).

We have received tremendous support from the students and faculty at the University of Arizona over the years,” said Nick Schaffer, owner of the local Jimmy John’s. “We want to thank our customers by offering fresh and fast sandwiches on Saturday for just one dollar, said the company in a statement.

The deal is limited to one sandwich per person in store only. Customers can choose from any Classic sandwich, #1-6 + BLT on the menu.