Jim Click kicks off his "Millions for Tucson" raffle

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jim Click kicked off his 9th annual "Millions for Tucson" raffle Thursday evening at Reid Park Zoo.

The event launches at ten-month funding campaign for Jim Click. The dealership gives raffle tickets to local non-profits with the mission to sell as many as they can.

On December 13, the dealership will pick from those tickets for three prizes, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee summit, two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world, and $5,000 in cash.

According to a media release, "The past three raffles have raised over one million dollars per year, all of it going to local charitable programs that benefit Tucson and surrounding communities."

The initiative will officially begin February 16.