Jim Click announces Millions for Tucson Raffle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jim Click, an automotive dealer, announced the 14th "Millions for Tucson Raffle," which helps raise money for local charities.

The grand prize for this year's raffle is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor, the second prize is two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world and the third prize is $5,000 in cash.

“This Ford Bronco Raptor is perfect for both family use around the city as well as exciting off-road use,” expressed Click, “and the Click family is pleased to offer this valuable vehicle to the community which will benefit our charities. Last year, participating charities raised a record amount, more than 1.5 million dollars, and this year we want to raise even more because every dollar raised stays right here in our community. We encourage ticket buyers to check out the many features and options on this amazing vehicle and then buy tickets from their favorite local charity. We are so grateful to our charities, who do so much for our community, and who give back in so many ways.”

Tickets will be on sale by eligible organizations until Dec. 8, 2023, and the drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 14.

Raffle tickets are $25 each.