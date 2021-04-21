Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Jill Biden visits Southwest US amid vaccine push

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
First lady Jill Biden's necklace says "Mama," as she takes a tour of Whitman-Walker Health, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Dr. Jill Biden
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 16:24:13-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is kicking off a three-day, two-state visit to the U.S. Southwest with a tour of a vaccination clinic in Albuquerque.

Wednesday's tour comes as the nation is set to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office. New Mexico has been among the leading states when it comes to vaccination distribution.

Nearly 39% of New Mexico residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. While eligibility was expanded earlier this month, the focus is now shifting to younger people ahead of the summer break.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.