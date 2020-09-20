Jewelry maker honors her Hispanic culture with each piece

TUCSON, Ariz. — Stephanie Morales makes jewelry that represents what her culture means to her.

“I try to bring a lot of colors, a lot of things that I've grown up with,” said Morales.

She credits her Hispanic roots as what shapes the pieces she makes today.

“The inspiration, I would have to say, are the women in my family," says Morales. "Each one of them has different styles."

Her connection to her culture began when she was a child through traditional Mexican folk dancing.

“I used to dance Folklorico actually and so in Folklorico we had to dance all the regions. So it's just, I incorporate the regions of Mexico as much as I can with the earrings that I create and just the big bold statement earrings the colors,” she explained.

She showcases her work in local shows, on social media and on her website.

With every stride of her brush, Morales says she remembers why she works so hard. She credits her grandmother who immigrated to the United States and her husband, for his support.

“It's family. It's culture. It's the love that we have for one another," says Morales. "It's just the hard work and the hustle that we all have in our family."

