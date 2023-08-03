Jersey's Journey: Cats and dogs up for adoption through the Humane Society

Here are the pets up for adoption that were featured on KGUN's very first Jersey's Journeys segment, Thursday morning. They're all up for adoption through the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. The HSSA provided the descriptions below.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Little Bit (ID #929042) is a senior Siamese cat. This beautiful girl is really shy in the shelter, so please give her a chance. She's very cuddly and sweet once she warms up. She's nearly toothless because of her age, and she has been declawed, so she'll need to be an indoor only cat.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Polar (ID #929221) is a 9 week old black kitten. He's a sweet little guy, who really can't wait to explore your home and join your family!

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Moose (ID # 925346) is a young brindle pit mix. He's still a puppy, and he has a lot of that fun, young energy. He loves playing with dogs and other people, and he can't wait to go on adventures with you.

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Morticia (ID #921111) is an adult grey pit. She's a happy, curious girl who's ready to tell you all about it! She doesn't like thunderstorms, but she LOVES to snuggle, so put those two things together, and she'd really like a friend to get through the monsoons with! She also loves to take a daily nap, so make sure you get that in!