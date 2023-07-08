Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Jehovah's Witnesses convention returns to TCC

The three-day conference starts Friday.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 21:23:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You might notice more people in downtown this weekend.

The annual Jehovah's Witnesses convention returned to the Tucson Convention Center Friday, and will last a total of three days.

This is the conference's first time back in Tucson since 2019. Since the pandemic, the conference had been limited to virtual events.

This year's theme: Exercise, Patience, and Exercising Patience.

"Our patience is challenged at times whether it's driving, at work or school our patience is challenged," says Gary Hagen, a junion local spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses. "And it affects our quality of life because when there's a lack of patience our stress level goes up."

Hagen says he's looking forward to lessons in developing patience, so he can improve his relationships and quality of life.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!