Jehovah's Witnesses convention returns to TCC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You might notice more people in downtown this weekend.
The annual Jehovah's Witnesses convention returned to the Tucson Convention Center Friday, and will last a total of three days.
This is the conference's first time back in Tucson since 2019. Since the pandemic, the conference had been limited to virtual events.
This year's theme: Exercise, Patience, and Exercising Patience.
"Our patience is challenged at times whether it's driving, at work or school our patience is challenged," says Gary Hagen, a junion local spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses. "And it affects our quality of life because when there's a lack of patience our stress level goes up."
Hagen says he's looking forward to lessons in developing patience, so he can improve his relationships and quality of life.
