JCPenny hiring over 100 salon stylists in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Are you a salon stylist looking for a job? JCPenny is hiring in Tucson.

JCPenny is looking to hire 100 salon stylist across Arizona, with 50 of those being right here in Tucson.

Stylists can enjoy perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility as well as some of the highest commissions of any salon chain.

Interested stylists should visit their local salon to apply or submit an application online at jcpcareers.com.

JCPenney has one of the largest salon businesses in the country with over 750 salons.