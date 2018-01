TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Jazz in January is presenting the two-week-long HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival once again this year.

The event swing-danced into action on Thursday, January 11, with Hypnotic Bras at the Rialto Theatre downtown.

Saturday's lineup includes Arturo Sandoval and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

Grammy-winning percussionist Sheila E. takes the stage Sunday, January 14.

To check out this year's full lineup or to purchase tickets, visit tucsonjazzfestival.org.