Javelina found dead hanging from tree with gunshot wounds on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a $1,500 reward in exchange for information on the recent killing of a javelina on Tucson's east side.

According to a news release, the animal was found suspended by its hind legs with a rope that was tied to a tree branch near Escalante Road and Cindy Lane with multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 17.

AZGFD suspects the incident might have happened on Jan. 13 or Jan. 14.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “The act of hanging the javelina from the tree was a disgraceful display, and its multiple injuries suggested its death was intentional.”

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21-000162.