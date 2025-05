Javelina have a habit of eating pumpkins around Halloween, but one particular peccary couldn't wait that long.

A midtown resident recently caught the hungry javelina on his home camera system, noshing on her DoorDash order.

When they aren't eating food deliveries off of porches, javelina enjoy eating fruits, prickly pear cactus pads, mesquite beans, agave, shrubs, grasses and the occasional lizard, dead bird and rodent, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.