Javelina bites, hospitalizes Oro Valley woman

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An Oro Valley woman was hospitalized after being bitten by a javelina Tuesday night while walking her dog.

This is the third javelina biting incident in the Tucson area since March, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The woman was knocked to the ground near E. Crown Ridge Dr. and E. Royal Ridge Dr. around 9:30 p.m. while she was trying to avoid two javelina that were attacking her dog.

She suffered a minor puncture wound near her left shoulder from one javelina and was treated at Oro Valley Hospital. The woman has since been released.

A different Oro Valley resident was attacked by a javelina while walking her dog on March 25, 2017, and a third person was injured the same way on the east side on May 1, 2017.