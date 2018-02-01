January brought a record start to 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - It was the warmest January on record for Tucson, Ajo, and Tombstone, and the 2nd warmest on record for Nogales, San Manuel, Sasabe, and Willcox.

Tucson's average temp for January 2018 was 59.1 degrees. That beats the old record of 58.6 degrees, set in 1986. And with only one month left in meteorological winter, 2017-2018 will likely end as the warmest winter on record as well.

Another fun fact? On Wednesday January 31, 2018, Tucson recorded a high of 81 degrees at the airport. And the forecast high for February 1, 2018 is 80 degrees. If this happens, it will mark only the third time since 1895 that Tucson recorded a high temperature in the 80s on both January 31st and February 1st, according to the National Weather Service Tucson office. The previous two years were 1911 and 2003.