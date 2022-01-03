January brings boost to gym business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is to live healthier. That idea often brings a fresh group of faces to gyms across the country.

Here in Tucson, Desert Sports and Fitness said that the rush to get to the gym isn't always right away.

"It usually takes a couple weeks to get over that holiday lull," Kelly Shupe, the general manager of the gym, said. "I tell people there is no time like the present."

Shupe said that joining a gym helps you reach your fitness goals but also offers a new group of friends.

"We are very family oriented here," Shupe said. "Everyone knows everyone."

They gym had a steady flow of people in it on Sunday, but there was still plenty of space available. They also have a number of COVID-19 protocols in place.

"We do cleaning throughout the day," Shupe said. "We ask all of our members who come in to do their part and wipe the machines down before and after the use. We have partitions that we set up in our cardio room. We have shut off every other piece to create a safe distance so that people are comfortable when they come in."

Mike Lucht said these precautions helped put his mind at ease. He has been a member of the gym for four years but took some time off at the start of the pandemic.

"That's part of the reason I didn't for about a year because of the anxiety about COVID," Lucht said. "It's not real crowded here so I feel pretty safe."

Lucht said he was working on his New Year's resolutions.

"Just try to lose a little weight and get a little strengthen back," Lucht said.

The gym has members of all ages so it's never too late to start going.

