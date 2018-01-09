January 8th Memorial Ceremony honoring lives lost and others wounded seven years ago

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Monday morning the community came together for a January 8th Memorial Dedication ceremony at El Presidio Park to honor the six lives lost and 13 others wounded.

"January 8, 2011 changed my life forever and the lives of so many others," said former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

"This community effort will serve as a remembrance of those who were killed, those were who wounded and their families but also for the values this community chooses to embrace, kindness, understanding and welcoming diversity," said Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.

At 10:11 a.m. Northwest Fire Captain Brian Keeley began ringing a bell 19 times for the victims.

Where the ceremony was held is also where a memorial site will be constructed. The memorial wall will have steel icons embedded in the wall each representing the people who died and survived.

The memorial construction is expected to be completed by January 8, 2020.