TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The National Weather Service, Tucson office, says current forecast temperatures for the remainder of the month will guarantee that Tucson will record the warmest January on record, breaking the current warmest January on record, which occurred in 1986.

This will be the fourth straight month in which Tucson recorded a historical ranking of warmest (November and January) or 2nd warmest (October and December) on record.