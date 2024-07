Someone in Tucson is $202,000 richer after winning the Triple Twist lottery jackpot over the weekend.

The winning ticket was sold at the Safeway, 6360 E. Golf Links Road on Saturday, July 20.

The overall odds of winning a cash prize are 1 in 7.9. Only one person won the jackpot on Saturday. One person won $2,000 and nine people won $500.