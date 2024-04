A Tucson-area resident is nearly $12 million richer after winning The Pick lottery game jackpot on Monday, April 22.

The winning ticket, worth $11,900,000, was sold at the Fry's Food Store, at 12100 N. Thornydale Road, in Marana.

The winning numbers were: 2, 8, 28, 31, 32 and 41

The jackpot win is tied for the second highest The Pick jackpot in the last decade.