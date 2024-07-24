It's no April Fools' Joke: A Pickle Eegee is happening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The people have spoken: What started as an April Fool's joke earlier this year is soon to be a reality, thanks to fans of Eegee's across social media.

When the Tucson-born company posted about a pickle-flavored Eegee on April 1, fans responded positively, many telling Eegee's in the comments that they would gladly pay for the flavor pop:

An Eegee's spokesperson reached out to KGUN 9's Pat Parris to tell us that, after listening to fans, they decided to get into their test kitchen.

"Of course it was a joke, but the response we got to that joke was shocking, after countless of comments, emails, and calls about us really creating a pickle Eegee, we started testing one immediately," Eegee's Creative Director Gabriel Oropeza wrote in an email. "We finally feel we got the taste to perfection, and we are ready for a small test run July 26th."

Oropeza tells us Pickle Eegee's will be available for a limited 'Flavor Pop' run in all locations, Friday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 31.

For those not interested in the briny-tart Eegee's flavor, Eegee's will also be debuting a new Flavor of the Month in August to round out the summer—appropriately named Monsoon.