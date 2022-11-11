"It's getting cooler now": Hikers prep for winter temperatures

It might be starting to get colder in Tucson, but that doesn't stop some people from heading outdoors for their daily hike. For one Tucsonan, there's one spot that she'll head to almost every single day.

"Tumamoc because it's paved and there's no stop signs and the people are friendly," Ann Servies, an avid Tucson hiker and nurse practitioner, said.

She said there's a boost that she gets from her daily hike that is unmatched.

"I've been working out outside for the last 20 years," she said. "It makes me feel better. Even if i don't feel like coming out, I force myself to."

And now that it's getting colder, it gets harder to head outdoors, she said. But as a nurse, she always encourages her patients to head outside because of its health benefits. So she shares her strategies to keep safe.

"Now that it's getting cooler I have a headband on because my ears always get cold," she said "I wear my insulated leggings and gloves."

And she makes sure to bring enough water for her hike.

"You can still get dehydrated very easily even when it's cold because it's a dry climate," she said.

First responders don't conduct as many trail rescues like they do during the summer, but it's still equally important for them to stay safe.

"Still wanna make sure you're hydrated and still want to make sure you have everything you need," Tyler Sterling, a paramedic for Northwest Fire, said. "Make sure that you get out of there quickly so you don't risk hypothermia."

As the winter weather sets in, Sterling also encourages people to not heat their whole house with the oven and make sure to check the smoke alarms.

For Servies, she's ready to hit the trail tomorrow.

"It makes me destress and I'll be able to have a quiet night at home with my husband and kitty cat," she said.

