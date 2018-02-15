LEGEND OR LIE? Is there still gold in Arizona to be found?

TUCSON, Ariz. - For centuries people have been searching for gold in Arizona.

A staff member with the University of Arizona says, Arizona’s gold rush wasn't as big as California’s but there was still plenty of gold and other minerals to be found.

The late 1860s served as a time when thousands of prospectors traveled to different parts of the state with the goal of striking gold.

To this day, prospectors still mine Arizona lands and say there is still gold to be found although it may be in smaller quantities.

Gil Míreles owns a claim near Amado, Arizona. He says he doesn't search for gold to make a profit and says it’s all about being outdoors.

The price of gold currently sits over $1,300 per ounce.

Prospectors say sometimes it’s good to hold on to the gold they find and wait for a good selling price.

Míreles says over the years he’s sold several ounces of gold and will continue to prospect until he is no longer able to.