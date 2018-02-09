Is a tequila shortage looming?

TUCSON, Ariz. - You might need to put down the margarita glass.

There might be a tequila shortage on the horizon, according to an article by Reuters.

Tequila makers in Mexico are seeing the problem. There is a shortage of agave, the plant that makes tequila, and the plants take seven to eight years to mature.

Only 17.7 million agave were planted in 2011. It takes 42 million plants to supply the 140 registered tequila companies, as the Reuters article said.

Demand is not meeting supply, and the shortage is expected to last until 2021.

Consumers should expect prices to go up.