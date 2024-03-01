IRS-CI Special Agent indicted in Tucson on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter

A special agent for the Criminal Investigation branch of the IRS was indicted in a Tucson court Wednesday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

42-year-old Larry Edward Brown, Jr., of Peoria, was using the firearm range at the Federal Correctional Institution - Phoenix, along with other special agents, on August 17, 2023, according to a press release from the U.S. States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

After the training concluded for the day, Brown entered a one-room building known as the "Tower," that firearms instructors use to observe and command live-fire trainings.

The only other person in the building at the time was Special Agent Patrick Bauer, a 15-year veteran of IRS-CI, who led the live-fire pistol qualifications that day.

While inside the building, Brown "handled his firearm without due caution and with reckless disregard for human life, striking Special Agent Bauer in the torso with a single gunshot," the news release said, citing the indictment.

Bauer was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from the gunshot wound, the news release said.

Brown has served as a special agent for IRS-CI for over 12 years, and is a trained Use of Force Instructor.

The trial has been set for April 2.