Ironwood Ridge students prepare for future with nursing, bioscience programs

As students prepare to hit the job market after graduation next week, Ironwood Ridge High School is preparing its students for two high-demand careers: healthcare and scientific research.

Students in the nursing and bioscience programs at Ironwood work in state-of-the-art labs to get ready for college and the workforce.

The labs are as close to real life as you can get.

On a recent visit to the high school, students worked on DNA extraction projects and patient care techniques.

"In the second quarter, we go to Splendido, which is a long-term care facility," said Jano Jansenvanvurren, a senior with nursing services. "And for five days I think, we take care of patients,"

"You can learn out of a book or off a screen, but here we teach those real hands-on experiences that they wanted in the workplace," said Theodore Manno, biosciences teacher with Ironwood.

JTED provides all the funding and equipment the school needs to train these future healthcare providers and scientists.

