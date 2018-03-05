Investigators need help solving 20 year old cold case

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in solving a 20-year-old cold case.

According to PCSO, Amy Anderson was found dead near Interstate 8 and Stanfield Road on November 17, 1998.

Anderson was reported missing by her family members 10 days before. PCSO says the last thing Anderson did before she disappeared was drive a neighbor to a Circle K in Stanfield. Authorities found her van the following day, abandoned at the Stanfield Elementary School.

Amy lived in the Stanfield and Casa Grande area for many years. She was a wife and the mother of three children. Our detectives are frustrated and need to give her family closure after enduring two decades of unanswered questions. Said Sheriff Mark Lamb. If you know something, please do the right thing and come forward.

If you have any information, contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.