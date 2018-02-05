Investigators looking for tips in 2009 cold case

TUCSON, Ariz - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in solving a 2009 cold case.

According to PCSO, on February 13, 2009, deputies responded to a home in the 6700 block of East Refuge Road in Florence and found a woman badly injured in her bedroom. She was alive when deputies found her, but she later passed away in the hospital.

She was later identified as 49-year-old Carolynn Herrera.

An autopsy revealed that she died of blunt force trauma to the head. She also had multiple lacerations and bruising throughout her body.

PCSO says that Herrera's boyfriend, who made the initial 9-1-1 call, suspected that there was a break-in.

The investigation revealed there was no evidence of a burglary.

If you have any information on this incident, call PCSO at 520-866-5111.