Investigation underway on man found dead at 22nd and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are on scene where a man was found dead at 22nd Street and Interstate 10, according to Tucson Police Department.

Police say they're early into the investigation and are determining whether foul play was involved.

The victim is said to be a man.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is released.

