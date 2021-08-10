Investigation of fatal border crash in Arizona after pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating a U.S. Border Patrol pursuit near Tucson that resulted in a fiery crash that left three people dead.

Customs and Border Protection officials say a Jeep with 11 people inside failed to stop for a primary inspection near Three Points last Saturday night. Border patrol agents searched for the vehicle that was spotted by a helicopter.

They say a chase began with the Jeep being driven erratically on a freeway. Agents tried to stop the vehicle by deploying an immobilization device near Picacho Peak on Interstate 10 some 39 miles northwest of Tucson.

Border Patrol officials say the driver of the Jeep lost control of the vehicle and it crossed the median, struck a tractor-trailer and caught fire.