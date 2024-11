UPDATE 10:26 a.m.:

Westbound Interstate 10 has reopened at South Wilmot Road, according to ADOT.

———————

Westbound Interstate 10 is closed at South Wilmot Road (milepost 269) due to a crash involving a semi truck, according to a social media post from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Traffic is exiting and re-entering the highway at Wilmot. Commuters are asked to find a different route.