BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Benson.

ADOT says the closure is due to a crash at milepost 326, about 15 miles from Benson.

The release says motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes, the announcement said.

ADOT says the eastbound lanes are unaffected.