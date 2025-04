A crash involving two tractor-trailers has shut down Interstate 10 in both directions at milepost 373, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office also posted on social media that I-10 from milepost 352 (east of Willcox) to 373 is closed due to zero visibility with wind and blowing dust.

CCSO is reporting several vehicle crashes in the area at this time, the post said.

The post said to avoid the area until further notice.