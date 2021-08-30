International Rescue Committee to help Afghans arriving to U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After weeks of unrest in Kabul, Afghans are arriving in the U.S.

Locally, the work is already underway—inside of the international rescue committee in Tucson—staff are preparing to welcome Afghans fleeing their country.

“We will be providing their perception and placement here. And upon their arrival we will be providing them housing, medical care, enrolling them and benefits, and then helping them to enroll in school, helping them to enroll in English language classes and referring them to employment services, as well as other services based on their need," said Meheria Habibi, senior program manager.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted that those fleeing Afghanistan are welcome in the state.

Arizona wholeheartedly welcomes Afghans who served alongside America's military forces and are now fleeing the Taliban regime.



— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 19, 2021

Habibi said helping special immigrant visa holders is nothing new for the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

“We have been receiving I've gonna say these you know for since 2006 IRC network-wide but as of right now, we received, you know, in the last month or so we received about 26 people, some of them are [special immigrant visas] some of them are refugees,” said Habibi.

The organization doesn’t know how many people they will receive, but they are equipped with behavioral health services and have already implemented COVID-19 protocols.

“Usually our families that arrived there in quarantine for the first 10 to 14 days and then after that they during that time they receive education about COVID and they are also supported with getting information about vaccination and if they're interested in vaccination," said Habibi.

Habibi said the community has really stepped up to help.

“We have received many calls from employers that have said that they're willing to help in any way they have called us to see if we have families that we can refer to them for employment services, as well as other individuals in the community who wants to open their home,” she said.

